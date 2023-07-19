In Jacksonville, Mayo Clinic to Get a Meetings-Friendly Hotel

June 28 saw the groundbreaking of a new hotel that will make it possible to organize life-science meetings within walking distance of the various medical departments of the Mayo Clinic located in Jacksonville, Florida—recently rated as the top hospital in Florida by U.S. News & World Report.



The Hilton Hotel at Mayo Clinic Jacksonville will be the second hospitality property on the clinic’s campus, but the first with substantial meeting space. The 146-room Courtyard by Marriott Jacksonville at Mayo Clinic opened in 2021.



The $70 million, eight-story Hilton will be just a few hundred yards from the clinic’s medical and research facilities. In addition to 252 guest rooms, the hotel will feature 16,000 square feet of meeting space that includes a main ballroom divisible by five, a junior ballroom divisible by two, and three breakout rooms.



There will also be a 5,000-square-foot outdoor patio adjacent to the prefunction space, along with a lawn area that can be tented. Other amenities at the hotel will include a restaurant, fitness center, and outdoor pool.



Construction of the Hilton Hotel at Mayo Clinic Jacksonville should be complete by end of Q1 2025.



The hotel is just one of several active construction sites at the clinic; other projects include an integrated oncology building and a five-floor expansion to the hospital. Once these developments are complete, the hospital will comprise 1.4 million square feet, 13 floors, 428 patient beds, and 35 operating rooms.



The Mayo Clinic Jacksonville (image below) is three miles from the seaside resort town of Ponte Vedra Beach, 17 miles from downtown Jacksonville, and 28 miles from Jacksonville International Airport, a 35-minute drive.