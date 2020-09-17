Investigator Meetings: Getting Docs to Enroll Patients in Trials

This article by Lauren Lawhon, chief operating officer of patient-engagement firm Health Union, explains that while it’s no surprise that primary-care doctors have considerable influence in getting patients to enroll in clinical trials, there are certain elements they could address with patients in order to strengthen their influence. One such element: Explaining the benefits of online communities where patients can learn from the experiences of past and present trial participants.



Do your investigator meetings serve to guide doctors on how to discuss this factor and others that make patients choose to participate in clinical trials?