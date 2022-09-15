Inside Pharma Forum 2022

At the 18th annual Pharma Forum, held at the Bethesda North Marriott in Bethesda, Md., from September 12 to 14, pharmaceutical and life-sciences meeting professionals and their supplier partners explored the challenges of the post-pandemic meeting environment.

From healthcare-specific issues like meal caps and speaker-program restrictions to overarching meetings-industry challenges like staffing, hotel compression, and rising costs, attendees took full advantage of the three days of education and networking with their peers. The event was also broadcast to a virtual audience.



Conference co-chairs included Becky Cavanaugh, program director, global medical meetings and events, Cadent, powered by Syneos; Jody Brandes, HMCC, CMP-Fellow, CMM, associate director, sales and leadership meetings, Gilead Sciences Inc.; and Jennifer Capurso, director, marketing events and medical education, Conformis.



Organized by Informa Connect and MeetingsNet, Pharma Forum will be held next in March 2023 at the New York Marriott Marquis, while a Pharma Forum Europe is planned for fall 2023.