Inclusivity in Many Ways: The National Medical Association's Annual Meeting

Tasked with a lofty vision to create equitable healthcare for everyone, Derrick Johnson, director of conventions & events for the National Medical Association, is helping his organization reach that goal through connection. How? By ensuring that physicians, pharma and med-device reps, and other life-science professionals learn from each other in creative and meaningful ways. And to make an even stronger impact on these folks, he involves attendees' spouses and members of the local community in the event.



To learn about Johnson' s approach, check out this interview conducted by Danica Tormohlen of Trade Show News Network, a sister brand to BizBash and MeetingsNet.