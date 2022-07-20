Houston Medical Building Opens Training and Reception Spaces

A unique commercial project in Houston, the Museo Medical Office Building, opened this month less than two miles from Texas Medical Center and the several upscale hotels serving that area.



Conceptualized and developed by Dr. Mike Mann, founder of ophthalmology practice Mann Eye Institute, the new 10-story Museo building is also home to Texas Laparoscopic Consultants; both practices see patients on a daily basis. Besides its medical offices, though, Museo features a 1,700-square-foot training room on the seventh floor with the latest audiovisual equipment, two large digital screens, and a catering kitchen. There’s also a 1,400-square-foot rooftop garden alongside the training room offering views of nearby attractions including Rice University, the Houston Zoo, the Museum of Natural Science, the Museum of Fine Arts, and much of downtown.



The other group-focused space is the 3,500-square-foot main lobby (in photo), which can be reserved after patient hours for presentations and receptions. In a nod to ancient Greece, the space features authentic terrazzo flooring as well as Thasian white marble in several areas, including around large replica statues of Winged Victory of Samothrace and Kouros. The space has full audio capabilities and a catering kitchen; it also opens out to a landscaped plaza with pebble fountains, benches, and green plantings.



In a press release, Dr. Mann noted that he “wants Museo to be a vessel for artistic performances, seminars, lectures, conferences, and other events that enrich attendees and generate insightful ideas, in the vein of the concept of the Greek forum.”



The Museo Medical Office Building is located just to the north of the Houston Zoo set inside Hermann Park, while the Hilton, Intercontinental, Marriott, and other large hotels serving the Texas Medical Center and MD Anderson Center are just to the south of the park. Houston Hobby Airport is 14 miles from Museo, a 25-minute drive, while George Bush Intercontinental Airport is 23 miles away, a 35-minute drive.