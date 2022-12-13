Holiday Gift for Yourself: Pharma Forum Early Reg. Reward

Pharma Forum will be returning to New York City March 19 to 22 with an agenda built to address the unique needs of pharmaceutical and life-science meeting professionals. If it’s not on your calendar, why not? If it is, the time to book is now.



Friday, December 16 marks the last day for the “pick-your-perk” promotion, a great way to add value to your registration. Corporate, third-party, and association planners within the life sciences market who book by the deadline and agree to eight appointments with suppliers can choose among three premiums:

• $150 towards your hotel stay at the host hotel, Marriott Marquis New York, during Pharma Forum 2023

• $150 travel voucher for a future trip

• $150 “swanky swag” bag of indulgences



Grab Pharma Forum’s “thank you” for registering early, and you’ll be thanking yourself for making time to network with colleagues and hear fresh perspectives on important issues around pharma and life-science events.



This year’s co-chairs, Tom Tolve, CMP, HMCC, BeiGene USA; Amy Quigley, EGG USA; and Brittany Smiley, McVeigh Global Meetings and Events, are working with the show’s 12-planner advisory board to bring you an educational lineup that promises outstanding return on investment. Consider the value of just three of the planned sessions:

• An overview of compliance considerations led by a panel of planners and compliance specialists from Gilead Sciences, GCO Global, and Medtronic

• A discussion of the challenges of menu planning for life-science companies led by meeting professionals from Cadent and Allergan Aesthetics

• A session led by healthcare providers on their likes and dislikes in meeting design



To view the full agenda or to register, visit the Pharma Forum website. Don’t miss the December 16 “pick-your-perk” deadline.