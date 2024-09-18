Bridging Gaps in Clinical Trials

To comply with the Food and Drug Administration’s 2022 draft guidance on improving diversity in clinical trials, some life-science firms have moved more boldly than others.



For instance, a few have started working with multicultural organizations to establish centers of excellence specifically to ensure representation in medical studies, according to this article from MM+M. And pharmaceutical firm GSK has created a senior leadership position that is accountable for the logistics around clinical trials.



For other companies that are not as far along, a recent partnership between Trial Equity, which facilitates and certifies inclusion in trials, and Miller Tanner Associates, an event-planning firm focused on life sciences, is designed to help them reach their trial-diversity goals.



As of June, Miller Tanner Associates began promoting Trial Equity’s eLearning course and in-person diversity workshop content through its content-management platform and its virtual assessment, learning, and training modules. In addition, MTA is offering Trial Equity’s diversity workshops at investigator meetings.



Designed to broaden representation in clinical trials, Trial Equity’s curriculum addresses disparities identified in recent studies, including findings from the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, which highlighted the insufficient infrastructure for engaging and recruiting diverse patient populations.



"Partnering with Miller Tanner Associates was a strategic choice, driven by their deep expertise in life sciences,” said Dr. Otis Johnson, co-founder of Trial Equity, in a press release. “Their innovative VALTs platform and global experience are key to delivering our clinical trial diversity training worldwide. This partnership marks a critical step toward ensuring that future medical breakthroughs are effective and accessible to everyone.”

