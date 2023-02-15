Bonus Workshops Bookend Pharma Forum in March

While Pharma Forum has a full agenda of educational sessions, networking events, and inspiring speakers for its run at the Marriott Marquis in midtown Manhattan March 19 to 22, its pre- and post-conference workshops add particular value to the learning lineup for pharmaceutical meeting professionals.

The agenda begins with two workshops on Sunday, and after the event officially wraps up on Wednesday, Meeting Professionals International’s four-hour Healthcare Meeting Compliance Certificate Program will take place.



How to Plan Medical Meetings, Sunday, March 19

This 90-minute certificate program is geared to meeting professionals with less than three years of experience with medical meetings. It covers topics such as the stages of planning medical meetings, building partnerships with stakeholders, and current regulatory guidance for medical meetings and how to ensure compliance. It will be led by Pat Schaumann, CMP, CSEP, DMCP, HMCC, principal consultant, life sciences at Meetings & Incentives Worldwide; Christina Lofton, CMP, customer success manager at Meetings & Incentives Worldwide; and Michael Varlotta, CCEP, HMCC, president, MLVII Associates. The program, which is free, earns attendees a Medical Meetings Professional (MMP) certificate. Register here.



Budgeting and Forecasting Development and Refresh, Sunday, March 19

This 90-minute workshop dives into best practices and resources for building budgets and forecasting in today’s unpredictable meeting-planning landscape. The free program will include a hands-on exercise allowing attendees to develop mock budgets from scratch. The speakers include Lina Willis, director, speaker programs, Caris Life Sciences; Lilian Schaff, HMCC, PCA, DES, global head, healthcare congress strategy and execution, EMD Serono; and a representative from meeting technology giant Cvent. Register here.



Healthcare Meeting Compliance Certificate Program, Wednesday, March 22

MPI has a number of opportunities to attend its HMCC program online, but as any planner knows, the interaction of an in-person course is almost always a more enjoyable educational experience. After the official close of Pharma Forum, Pat Schaumman will lead the four-hour session focused on healthcare-compliance management skills, understanding the Physician Payment Sunshine Act (Open Payments) and other global compliance initiatives, reporting management, and more. Register here.