A Big Deal Goes Down in Life-Science Education Delivery

BroadcastMed, a 27-year-old firm that creates and delivers medical content—and was the first to livestream surgical broadcasts over the internet via its ORLive product—has acquired virtual- and hybrid-event producer Digitell Inc.



The acquisition, which happened at the very end of 2021, “will allow BroadcastMed to broaden service offerings for its client base and increase its audience to a vast array of healthcare professionals including physicians, nurses, and other allied HCPs,” according to a mid-January press release from the company. With the deal, BroadcastMed’s database expands to about 1.7 million healthcare professionals in the United States.



Originally founded in 1994, BroadcastMed delivers healthcare programming from the clinical setting, having produced more than 1,000 live surgical webcasts. In 2013, the firm launched the BroadcastMed Network as a video platform to provide educational content from various life-science brands. Consisting of curated material from more than 40 affiliated organization channels and 17 specialty syndication channels, the BroadcastMed Network augments online and mobile experiences for HCPs.



Digitell, founded in 1985 as a conference-recording company before shifting to tech-based event delivery, has a live-meeting and on-demand platform called OPUS DX that was named “Best Hybrid Event Platform/Production Over 1,000 Attendees” at the 2021 Event Tech Live awards.



BroadcastMed is backed by 424 Capital, a growth-stage investor. Brennan Mulcahey, partner at 424 Capital and chair of BroadcastMed, noted the value of the newly combined organization. “Both Digitell and BroadcastMed have a long track record for innovating. This new partnership advances BroadcastMed’s mission of delivering healthcare intelligence to engage, educate, and inspire today’s healthcare workforce.”