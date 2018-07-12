Menu
BCD Launches New HCP Expense Tool

The company’s latest addition to its MeetingSource platform provides a secure online reimbursement process for healthcare professionals.

BCD Meetings & Events recently released Expense, a new product on its MeetingSource platform designed to provide a secure and efficient process for capturing, verifying, and reporting healthcare professional and other non-employee expense reimbursements. 

“The challenge with non-employee reimbursements has traditionally been the cost associated with providing a license to an internal expense system or the time and effort involved in a manual submission, verification, and reimbursement process,” says Ted Stone, BCD’s senior vice president, global technology and products. “MeetingSource Expense provides the attendee, from HCPs to speakers to VIPs, a straightforward and secure means to submit their expense data while providing our clients an elevated level of data accuracy and compliance confidence.”

Users can load attendees from any registration system to the web-based, mobile-friendly Expense tool, and configure the individual meeting level with expense categories and subcategories. The data then can be exported to a CSV file. Also in the works is a future update that will allow customers to extract data via an API and integrate it directly into their systems.

