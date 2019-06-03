What’s in Your Wallet? Planner Salary Survey 2019

Good news meeting planners; despite long hours, tight budgets, tighter deadlines, and lots of stress, most of you love your jobs. That’s according to the Professional Convention Management Association's “Salary Survey 2019 Give and Take” which reports that seven out of 10 planners are satisfied with their jobs and eight out of 10 are happy with the meetings and events industry. However, according to the survey, only half of you are satisfied with your salary and more than a third of you are dissatisfied with your compensation.

Although the percentage of meeting professionals who were given a raise this year remained the same as last year’s survey, 72 percent, the overall average salary for meeting professionals is slightly down, $82,769 in 2019 versus $83,782 in 2018.

The survey was conducted in March and April this year and reported on the salaries of 550 respondents. To find out the average salary and hours-per-week for your job title, or to see what factors, including professional certification or job title affect compensation, click through our slide show.