Skip navigation
Menu
Career/Life/Travel

Test Your Jeopardy! Smarts

Jeopardy.v1.jpg
Start Slideshow

The “Amodio Rodeo” is over. Is it a meeting professional’s turn to take home the Jeopardy! title now that Matt Amodio’s 38-game winning streak on the popular game show has come to an end?

You may not know everything about everything like the champs do, but what if questions focused on the minutia in a meeting pro's wheelhouse? Here are 20 questions that have actually been asked on Jeopardy! episodes over its 38 seasons that are focused on venues, events, airlines, and other travel-industry topics.

A shout out to the show’s fans who keep the J! Archive up to date with the more than 424,000 questions that have been asked since the show premiered in 1984.

Have fun, and don’t forget that your responses must be in the form of a question!

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Destination & Venue News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
ian_cummings2.jpg
Two Minutes with Ian Cummings
Sep 13, 2021
meeting-industry-hiring.jpg
Who’s Hiring, and What Are They Looking For?
May 20, 2021
exhibitions.jpg
A Tricky Balance: Staffing Levels and Show Demand
May 07, 2021
mn_changemakers_concept3.3.jpg
Nominate a Changemaker!
Mar 31, 2021