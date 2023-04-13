Public USB Ports Are Dangerous, FBI Says

Don’t plug in! Here’s what’s behind the FBI’s new warnings and three simple ways planners can keep their phones safe from data theft and malware.

A cell phone is a planner’s lifeline, home to essentials such as the event app and the on-site team’s WhatsApp or other communication tool. Keeping powered up is practically part of the job description. However, new FBI warnings to stop using public USB-port charging stations in airports, hotels, and other public places will require road warriors to change their habits when their phone battery is dying.

Here’s why the FBI is so concerned and three simple ways to keep your phone safe.