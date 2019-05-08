Menu
Career/Life/Travel

PCMA’s Visionary Awards Honor Meeting and Event Innovators

Professional Excellence Awards recognized six meeting professionals; the event also paid tribute to three industry leaders with Lifetime Achievement Awards.

More than a thousand guests gathered at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C. on May 7 to celebrate the Professional Convention Management Association’s 2019 Visionary Awards. 

The six winners and their Professional Excellence Awards are:

  • Senthil Gopinath, CEO of ICCA, as Business Events Strategist of the Year.
  • Greg Bogue, Chief Experience Architect of Maritz Global Events, as Supplier of the Year
  • Christine Faiman, CMP, global account executive, Marriott International, as Community Advocate
  • Jennifer Gardner, creative director, Freeman, as Event Designer of the Year
  • Janet Cooper, CMP, director of meetings and convention services, Radiological Society of North America, as Digital Experience Strategist of the Year

Three Lifetime Achievement recipients were also honored at the event:

Chris Wehking, an association and business relations executive at the American Society of Anesthesiologists, Eduardo Chaillo, CEO of Global Meetings & Tourism Specialists, and Lauren Kramer, founder of Meeting Priorities.

Meredith Rollins, Chief Community Officer for PCMA said in a statement, “The Visionary Awards, from the red carpet to the awards stage is our way of providing special accolades to excellence in the global business meetings and events industry.”

The Visionary Awards were held in partnership with Visit Austin and all proceeds from the event benefit the PCMA Foundation, which supports education and empowerment in the meetings and events industry. Click here for more information on the impact of the PCMA Foundation. 

