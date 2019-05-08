PCMA’s Visionary Awards Honor Meeting and Event Innovators

More than a thousand guests gathered at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C. on May 7 to celebrate the Professional Convention Management Association’s 2019 Visionary Awards.

The six winners and their Professional Excellence Awards are:

Senthil Gopinath, CEO of ICCA, as Business Events Strategist of the Year.

Greg Bogue, Chief Experience Architect of Maritz Global Events, as Supplier of the Year

Christine Faiman, CMP, global account executive, Marriott International, as Community Advocate

Jennifer Gardner, creative director, Freeman, as Event Designer of the Year

Janet Cooper, CMP, director of meetings and convention services, Radiological Society of North America , as Digital Experience Strategist of the Year

Three Lifetime Achievement recipients were also honored at the event:

Chris Wehking, an association and business relations executive at the American Society of Anesthesiologists, Eduardo Chaillo, CEO of Global Meetings & Tourism Specialists, and Lauren Kramer, founder of Meeting Priorities.

Meredith Rollins, Chief Community Officer for PCMA said in a statement, “The Visionary Awards, from the red carpet to the awards stage is our way of providing special accolades to excellence in the global business meetings and events industry.”

The Visionary Awards were held in partnership with Visit Austin and all proceeds from the event benefit the PCMA Foundation, which supports education and empowerment in the meetings and events industry. Click here for more information on the impact of the PCMA Foundation.