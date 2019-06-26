Menu
No U.S. Carriers in World’s Best Airlines List

Skytrax top 10 airlines of 2019 dominated by Asian and Middle Eastern carriers.

For the fifth year in a row, Qatar Airlines has taken the top spot in Skytrax’s 19th World Airline Awards. More than 21 million entries from 100 different countries were compiled in the survey, which was provided to flyers in five different languages. Of the 300 airlines referenced by the survey, no American carriers broke the top ten in categories for Best Airline, Best Cabin Staff, or Cleanest Airline. However, Southwest Airlines placed fourth in the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline category. United Airlines and Spirit Airlines both made the “Most Improved Airline” list at numbers seven and 10, respectively.

Here are the World’s Top 10 Airlines of 2019

  1. Qatar Airways
  2. Singapore Airlines
  3. ANA All Nippon Airways
  4. Cathay Pacific
  5. Emirates
  6. EVA Air
  7. Hainan Airlines
  8. Qantas Airways
  9. Lufthansa
  10. Thai Airways

For a complete list of winners across the various categories, click here.

