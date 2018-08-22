New Planner Reward Program Is Announced

The newest planner reward program was announced last week by Omni Hotels & Resorts. Omni Select Planner has three member levels: Gold, 0-9 tier credits; Platinum, 10-29 tier credits; and Black, 30+ tier credits. There are two different types of credit: award, and tier. One tier credit is earned per $10,000 booked, while one award credit is earned per $1,000 of business booked.

Planners with Gold level status can earn up to two free nights with benefits including free Wi-Fi, express check-in and out, and some laundry services. Platinum-level planners can earn up to three free nights with Gold benefits and free golf outings or spa treatments. Planners who have earned Black-level status are awarded up to four free nights, the same benefits for Gold- and Platinum-level planners, plus room upgrades and food and beverage welcome amenities.

Credits can be earned at any of the 60 Omni Hotels & Resorts luxury properties in the United States including the Omni hotels with conference centers in Louisville, Atlanta, and Frisco, Texas. New properties in the Omni Convention Center Collection are planned to open in 2021 adjacent to the convention centers in Oklahoma City, and Boston.

Rewards are credited immediately following a confirmed booking so that planners can enjoy them before the planned event. Omni Select Planner can be compared to other rewards programs here.

Dan Surette, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Omni Hotels & Resorts, said in a statement, “Across the brand, we see ourselves as gracious hosts, and because of our unique ownership structure, our teams are flexible, empowered and creative.”