New Member Benefits Announced for Association of Women in Events

The Association of Women in Events has announced a new, tiered membership model to extend benefits to a wider array of members. Starting immediately, full-time students are eligible for a free Premium membership package, which costs $195 per year for working professionals. Premium membership includes access to the jobs board, an AWE coaching program, American Association of University Women classes, and free admittance to AWE events. A new feature of this membership level is a speaker directory aimed at encouraging event planners to find more diverse presenters. For non-students, a new, more affordable option, Key membership, is available for $40 a year and includes access to webinars, the membership directory, and discounts to AWE events.

In a statement AWE Co-founder and President Kiki J. Fox said, “We’ve created an incredible membership community over the past two years and we want to share it and see it grow with as many people as possible.”

AWE also announced the 2019 board members and executive committee, who will each serve two-year terms. Leadership positions will be taken by Julie Sullivan, CMP, CEM, event sales manager at ASIS International (president); Marie-Claire Andrews, director of operations at Event Tech Tribe (vice president); Johnnie White, CAE, CMP, senior director at the American Academy of Otolaryngology (treasurer); and April Walsh, marketing manager, brand experience at Freeman XP (secretary). A full list of incoming board members can be found here.

AWE’s upcoming events include a salary negotiation workshop in McLean, Va., on November 13 and a peer-group discussion in Las Vegas, Nev., on November 14.