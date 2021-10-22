Hiring Planners: How to Have a Better Interview

It’s not news that many organizations cut their meeting staffs drastically during the pandemic, nor that the “Great Resignation” of 2021 saw millions of people leave their jobs in search of more money, more flexibility, and more happiness. But meetings are on the mend.



As organizations ramp up their conferences, training, incentive travel programs, and trade-show participation, leaders need to be strategic about how they rebuild their event teams. And at the same time, job-hunting meeting professionals have to find ways to fully understand the responsibilities, opportunities, and cultures of the jobs they’re considering.



With just a couple weeks to go before IMEX America in Las Vegas—where many job interviews, or at the least “informational interviews,” will be happening before and after business on the trade show floor—it’s a good time to think about how to get the most out of those conversations.



This article from Harvard Business Review is a good refresher for both the interviewer and the interviewee on how to cut through the predictable “What are your strengths? and “Where do you see yourself in five years?” kinds of questions and find out whether the job is actually a good fit for both parties.