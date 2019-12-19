EIC Debuts New Education-Tracking Portal

For planners aiming to become a Certified Meetings Professional in 2020, a new online learning hub launched by the Events Industry Council promises easy access to required resources and tools to keep track of online classes.

The EIC Knowledge Hub makes courses available on multiple devices so planners can learn on the go, and includes webinars, white papers, and previously archived courses and educational sessions.

Amy Calvert, CEO, Events Industry Council, said in a statement, “Education is the hallmark of the EIC and it’s a testament to our industry that it is a priority of our members.”

The learning portal enables meeting professionals to customize the education plan that works for them, for example, a la carte items on topics of specific interest from the EIC and its partners, including Freeman, MGM Resorts, and IMEX. Users can also purchase bundled content for CMP or Sustainable Meetings certification and the system will track each completed element of the program until the qualification or re-certification requirements have been met. Bundled education modules range from $249 to $399, and there are FAQs and how-to videos to help planners choose appropriate courses for CMP or sustainability certification.

