Disney, U.S. Associations, and Mexico Provide Some Good News

The meetings industry is going through a historically bad time, but here are some pieces of good news we found this week.
- Disney Shanghai is reopening after a three-month closure due to the pandemic. There will be new health and safety measures to protect park visitors and staff, but lessons learned in China could be a guide for U.S. parks reopening and live events resuming later this year.
- In Mexico, the government has indicated that hotels and resorts can open from May 31, and hotels are putting enhanced cleaning and safety measures in place, like these at meeting resort Pueblo Bonito in preparation for the return of guests.
- Umbrella organizations are publishing guidelines to help the meetings and hospitality industry plan to reopen in the new normal. Both U.S. Travel and U.F.I. have detailed guides that planners have time to implement for shows later this year.
- Finally, until we resume normal business, the American Society of Association Executives is pushing Congress to help associations in the next CARES Act financial-relief package.
