Cvent Excellence Award Winners Honored

The seventh annual awards were presented during Cvent Connect at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas.

The annual Cvent Excellence Award winners were announced during a ceremony at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nev., during this month’s Cvent Connect. Chief Marketing Officer Patrick Smith said the awards “highlight the incredible work Cvent customers are doing with our platform, and recognize their extraordinary results.”

The ceremony featured a performance by a Lady Gaga impersonator and recognition for the honorees in 12 categories.  

Below are the four winners in the Hospitality section of the awards:

Cvent’s Top Meetings Destination
Visit Orlando

Excellence and Ingenuity with Room-Block Bookings
MGM Resorts International

Outstanding Achievement in Analytics
Visit Dallas

Best Group Sales and Marketing Strategy
IHG

Click through the slideshow for photos of meetings and events winners.

 

