Changes at the Top

The new year will usher in several leadership changing at leading meeting-industry suppliers. As of January 1, top executives at Maritz, Smithbucklin, and Hosts Global will be handing out new business cards.

• David Peckinpaugh, president of Maritz Global Events, will become president & CEO of Maritz Holdings, which includes Maritz Global Events, Maritz Motivation, and Maritz Automotive. Maritz Holdings’ current CEO and Chairman, Steve Maritz, will move into an executive chairman role. At the same time, Peckinpaugh will continue to serve as president of Maritz Global Events

• Don Neal, CEO of event strategy, marketing, and design agency 360 Live Media, which was acquired by Smithbucklin in 2018, will take on the newly created role of chief strategy officer for Smithbucklin. Jack Macleod, currently serving as chief growth officer at 360 Live Media, has been promoted to president of the division.

• Destination management collection Hosts Global has elevated Kurt Paben from president of global sales & marketing to CEO. He takes on the role filled by Jennifer Patino over the past 11 years. Patino will take on the new role of vice chair in preparation for her eventual retirement.