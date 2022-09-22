Best and Worst Airports Revealed

If the airport closest to your home or your upcoming meetings is in Minneapolis, Tampa, or Indianapolis, count your blessings. Those facilities get top scores in the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study.

The annual report rates airports based at six factors (in order of importance) in an air traveler’s experience: terminal facilities, airport arrival/departure, baggage claim, security check, check-in/baggage check, and food, beverage, and retail outlets.

Researchers found that after record-breaking satisfaction levels in the 2021 survey, satisfaction scores have come down again in 2022 as passenger numbers have returned to near pre-pandemic levels and labor issues have led to flight cancellations and long security lines. Satisfaction levels also decreased as inflation drove parking and food-outlet prices higher.

The study looks at airports in three size categories: mega, large, and medium. Here are the highest- and lowest-rated airports in each of those divisions, with scoring based on a 1,000-point scale:

Mega Airports

The Best:

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (800)

San Francisco International Airport (796)

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (791)

John F. Kennedy International Airport (791)



The Worst:

Toronto Pearson International Airport (755)



Large Airports

The Best:

Tampa International Airport (846)

John Wayne Airport, Orange County (826)

Dallas Love Field (825)



The Worst:

Philadelphia International Airport (729)



Medium

The Best:

Indianapolis International Airport (842)

Pittsburgh International Airport (839)

Jacksonville International Airport (826)

Southwest Florida International Airport (826)



The Worst:

Hollywood Burbank Airport in California (763)