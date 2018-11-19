9 Reasons Meeting Planners Should Be Thanked and Thankful

Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful for friends and family and all the good in our lives. For meetings and events professionals, MeetingsNet would like to add a few other things to the list, such as the people who work to keep travel safe and comfortable for our attendees, and the tech geniuses who help us do our jobs better. We also appreciate that our industry is often the driving force behind progressive ideas and technologies.

Meetings generate $845 billion for the United States economy, something everyone can be thankful for. So, have a second helping this Thanksgiving dinner, you’ve earned it.