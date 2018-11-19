Menu
Career/Life/Travel

9 Reasons Meeting Planners Should Be Thanked and Thankful

Thankful
Start Slideshow

Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful for friends and family and all the good in our lives. For meetings and events professionals, MeetingsNet would like to add a few other things to the list, such as the people who work to keep travel safe and comfortable for our attendees, and the tech geniuses who help us do our jobs better. We also appreciate that our industry is often the driving force behind progressive ideas and technologies.

Meetings generate $845 billion for the United States economy, something everyone can be thankful for. So, have a second helping this Thanksgiving dinner, you’ve earned it.

 

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
AWE board
New Member Benefits Announced for Association of Women in Events
Nov 08, 2018
Vidanta Los Cabos
And the World’s Best Job Goes To…
Nov 07, 2018
Mobile hotel room
Going Mobile: Award-Winning Hotel Designs of the Future
Oct 31, 2018
death on a bus
Petrified Planners: Eight Event Nightmares and How to Handle Them
Oct 30, 2018