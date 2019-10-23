“20 in Their Twenties” Business Event Leaders Named

PCMA’s “20 in Their Twenties” class of 2020 is out and includes young meetings professionals from all over the world, including the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Australia.

Meredith Rollins, PCMA’s chief community officer and executive director of the PCMA Foundation, said in a statement that the group represents the future of the industry. She added that the PCMA Foundation recognized them for demonstrating “the influence business events have on global economic and social transformation.” Honorees will receive a scholarship to attend PCMA’s “20 in Their Twenties” and EduCon events and be invited to contribute to a focus group providing insights from emerging business influencers.

The young business-event leaders who will be honored at the Moscone Center, San Francisco in January 2020 are:

Marie-Claire Caldwell

Sales and Marketing Manager

ICC Belfast

United Kingdom

Jillian Cardinal

Sales Manager

JPdL

Canada

Derica Clarke

Headquarters Meetings & Online Education Specialist

American Colleges of Nurse-Midwives

United States

Rebecca Doser

Media Relations Manager, Trade

Destination DC

United States

Diana Frederiksen

Sales Manager, Congresses & Guest Events

Stockholmsmassan Congress & Exhibition Centre

Sweden

Julia Hachenthal

Marketing & Events Manager

GCB German Convention Bureau e.V.

Germany

Kimberly Hoffman, CMP, DCMP

Director, Event Services

Accent Indy, a DMC Network Company

United States

Lisa Jeller

Marketing & Event Manager

EventMobi

Germany

Alexandra Larach

Events Manager

Associations Forum

Australia

Rebecca Lino

Senior Technology Manager

Cadence Travel, Meetings + Incentives

United States

Robert Lutz

Account Executive

CSI DMC

United States

Shane McFadden, CMP

Manager, Meetings

Consumer Healthcare Products Association

United States

Joy McIntyre, CMP

Event Manager

SPIRE Events DC

United States

Lindsay Miller

Communications Manager

Visit Anaheim

United States

Hannah Poyo, MBA

Tradeshow & Event Planner

Q2

United States

Meagan E. Prescott, CMP

Assistant Vice President, Conferences & Events

Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA)

United States

Jaclyn Rosenberg

Manager, Conferences & Events

The Humane Society of The United States

United States

Kelly Thomas

Senior Sales Manager

Visit Austin

United States

Lauren Washburn

Conference Services Manager

Sodexo

United States

Krista Whaley

Meetings and Events Associate

Americans for the Arts

United States