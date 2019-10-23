“20 in Their Twenties” Business Event Leaders Named

PCMA’s “20 in Their Twenties” class of 2020 is out and includes young meetings professionals from all over the world, including the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Australia.
Meredith Rollins, PCMA’s chief community officer and executive director of the PCMA Foundation, said in a statement that the group represents the future of the industry. She added that the PCMA Foundation recognized them for demonstrating “the influence business events have on global economic and social transformation.” Honorees will receive a scholarship to attend PCMA’s “20 in Their Twenties” and EduCon events and be invited to contribute to a focus group providing insights from emerging business influencers.
The young business-event leaders who will be honored at the Moscone Center, San Francisco in January 2020 are:
Marie-Claire Caldwell
Sales and Marketing Manager
ICC Belfast
United Kingdom
Jillian Cardinal
Sales Manager
JPdL
Canada
Derica Clarke
Headquarters Meetings & Online Education Specialist
American Colleges of Nurse-Midwives
United States
Rebecca Doser
Media Relations Manager, Trade
Destination DC
United States
Diana Frederiksen
Sales Manager, Congresses & Guest Events
Stockholmsmassan Congress & Exhibition Centre
Sweden
Julia Hachenthal
Marketing & Events Manager
GCB German Convention Bureau e.V.
Germany
Kimberly Hoffman, CMP, DCMP
Director, Event Services
Accent Indy, a DMC Network Company
United States
Lisa Jeller
Marketing & Event Manager
EventMobi
Germany
Alexandra Larach
Events Manager
Associations Forum
Australia
Rebecca Lino
Senior Technology Manager
Cadence Travel, Meetings + Incentives
United States
Robert Lutz
Account Executive
CSI DMC
United States
Shane McFadden, CMP
Manager, Meetings
Consumer Healthcare Products Association
United States
Joy McIntyre, CMP
Event Manager
SPIRE Events DC
United States
Lindsay Miller
Communications Manager
Visit Anaheim
United States
Hannah Poyo, MBA
Tradeshow & Event Planner
Q2
United States
Meagan E. Prescott, CMP
Assistant Vice President, Conferences & Events
Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA)
United States
Jaclyn Rosenberg
Manager, Conferences & Events
The Humane Society of The United States
United States
Kelly Thomas
Senior Sales Manager
Visit Austin
United States
Lauren Washburn
Conference Services Manager
Sodexo
United States
Krista Whaley
Meetings and Events Associate
Americans for the Arts
United States