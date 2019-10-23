Skip navigation
Menu
PCMAforHannah.jpg
Career/Life/Travel

“20 in Their Twenties” Business Event Leaders Named

The Professional Convention Management Association released its annual list of young leaders making an impact in the meetings industry.

PCMA’s “20 in Their Twenties” class of 2020 is out and includes young meetings professionals from all over the world, including the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Australia.

Meredith Rollins, PCMA’s chief community officer and executive director of the PCMA Foundation, said in a statement that the group represents the future of the industry. She added that the PCMA Foundation recognized them for demonstrating “the influence business events have on global economic and social transformation.” Honorees will receive a scholarship to attend PCMA’s “20 in Their Twenties” and EduCon events and be invited to contribute to a focus group providing insights from emerging business influencers.

The young business-event leaders who will be honored at the Moscone Center, San Francisco in January 2020 are:

Marie-Claire Caldwell
Sales and Marketing Manager
ICC Belfast
United Kingdom

Jillian Cardinal
Sales Manager
JPdL
Canada 

Derica Clarke
Headquarters Meetings & Online Education Specialist
American Colleges of Nurse-Midwives
United States

Rebecca Doser
Media Relations Manager, Trade
Destination DC
United States

Diana Frederiksen
Sales Manager, Congresses & Guest Events
Stockholmsmassan Congress & Exhibition Centre
Sweden

Julia Hachenthal
Marketing & Events Manager
GCB German Convention Bureau e.V.
Germany

Kimberly Hoffman, CMP, DCMP
Director, Event Services
Accent Indy, a DMC Network Company
United States

Lisa Jeller
Marketing & Event Manager
EventMobi
Germany

Alexandra Larach
Events Manager
Associations Forum
Australia

Rebecca Lino
Senior Technology Manager
Cadence Travel, Meetings + Incentives
United States

Robert Lutz
Account Executive
CSI DMC
United States

Shane McFadden, CMP
Manager, Meetings
Consumer Healthcare Products Association
United States

Joy McIntyre, CMP
Event Manager
SPIRE Events DC
United States

Lindsay Miller
Communications Manager
Visit Anaheim
United States

Hannah Poyo, MBA
Tradeshow & Event Planner
Q2
United States

Meagan E. Prescott, CMP
Assistant Vice President, Conferences & Events
Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA)
United States

Jaclyn Rosenberg
Manager, Conferences & Events
The Humane Society of The United States
United States

Kelly Thomas
Senior Sales Manager
Visit Austin
United States

Lauren Washburn
Conference Services Manager
Sodexo
United States

Krista Whaley
Meetings and Events Associate
Americans for the Arts
United States

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
“20 in Their Twenties” Business Event Leaders Named
Oct 23, 2019
PamHarris.sc_.jpg
Two Minutes with Pam Harris: From Planner to Senior VP
Oct 08, 2019
RealID.jpg
Getting Real: Your Attendees Have One Year to Update Travel IDs
Sep 30, 2019
GettyImages-1057333250.jpg
Japan Airlines Just Launched a Genius Seat-Selection Tool
Sep 27, 2019