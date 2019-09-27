Skip navigation
Menu
GettyImages-1057333250.jpg
Career/Life/Travel>Business Travel Tips

Japan Airlines Just Launched a Genius Seat-Selection Tool

A technology tweak in the booking system defines great customer service.

Just about everyone adores babies, but that changes at 30,000 feet. Especially on long-haul flights, when even adult travelers start feeling cranky and fidgety, sitting next to a crying child can send anyone into a tantrum. But Japan Airlines is addressing this almost universal pet peeve with a new seat-selection tool that marks seats where children under 2 years old are booked, allowing flyers to decide how close they want to sit to potential whiners and seat kickers.

Screen Shot 2019-09-27 at 11.16.15 AM.pngJAL explains that the system might not work in instances where there's a change of aircraft, if tickets are booked with reward points, and under a few other circumstances, but the system is certainly a positive step toward customer satisfaction. Next request: an icon that marks where the arm-rest hogs are sitting!

TAGS: Career/Life/Travel
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
NewOrleansAirport_1.jpg
The Big Easy, Now Bigger and Easier
Sep 04, 2019
531740056.jpg
Chart: The Longest Security Line Waits at U.S. Airports
Aug 19, 2019
469088908.jpg
EU Airlines Must Now Compensate Travelers for Connection Delays
Jul 19, 2019
best airports
The Big Argument: Best and Worst Airports
Nov 28, 2018