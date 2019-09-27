Japan Airline Just Launched a Genius Seat-Selection Tool

Just about everyone adores babies, but that changes at 30,000 feet. Especially on long-haul flights, when even adult travelers start feeling cranky and fidgety, sitting next to a crying child can send anyone into a tantrum. But Japan Airlines is addressing this almost universal pet peeve with a new seat-selection tool that marks seats where children under 2 years old are booked, allowing flyers to decide how close they want to sit to potential whiners and seat kickers.

JAL explains that the system might not work in instances where there's a change of aircraft, if tickets are booked with reward points, and under a few other circumstances, but the system is certainly a positive step toward customer satisfaction. Next request: an icon that marks where the arm-rest hogs are sitting!