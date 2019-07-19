EU Airlines Must Now Compensate Travelers for Connection Delays

Traveler protections just got a little stronger with a ruling this month from the European Court of Justice that says European Union airlines must compensate travelers if their connecting flight beyond the EU is delayed or cancelled.

In the past, the consumer protections only applied to flights departing or arriving in Europe. Now they cover connecting flights on partner airlines or codeshare flights outside the EU, even if the airline operating the second leg of the journey is a non-EU based carrier.

Read about the landmark case in which travelers on Czech Airlines headed to Bangkok arrived in Abu Dhabi on time for their connecting flight on Etihad Airways. Even though it was the Etihad flight that got delayed, arriving into Bangkok eight hours behind schedule, the travelers were entitled to compensation from Czech.