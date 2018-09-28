Menu
On-demand airport food services
On-Demand Airport Food: There Are Apps for That

Travel weary meeting professionals have to smile at the idea of airport gate food delivery. There’s a lot to be said for answering a few emails before your flight takes off rather than trudging around with roller luggage and waiting in lines at food outlets that might or might not be near your gate. The new airport delivery services, including At Your Gate, Airport Sherpa, and Grab, are trying to change the way travelers eat by offering convenience and choice through apps on their smart phones. Here’s a look at how one player, At Your Gate, operates and is working to build its business, courtesy of the Junkets and Jaunts website.

