IndyCC1.png
Above: Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis
Association Conventions and Expos

Some Cities Offering No Attrition for Events into 2021

Arlington, Indianapolis, and Pittsburgh are among the destinations that have multiple hotels participating in their offers.

To encourage organizations who run larger meetings to get back to holding them in person, at least three cities have developed programs allowing groups to book without fear of paying attrition fees if attendance falls well below expectations.

In Arlington, Tex., five meeting hotels have partnered with the Arlington CVB to promote a no-attrition offer that is good for events taking place prior to March 31, 2021. For blocks at each hotel that are 50 rooms or less on peak night, groups won’t be held to a minimum number of guest rooms picked up. The Arlington Convention Center has 87,000 square feet of meeting and exhibition space. For more details, click here.

In Indianapolis, at least 22 hotels are part of a deal being promoted by Visit Indy, the convention & visitors bureau. For events happening before the end of 2020, blocks dedicated to meetings will not face pick-up minimums. "There is obviously great uncertainty about how to conduct events this year, and our city, convention center, and hotel partners wanted to help mitigate financial risks for customers," said Leonard Hoops, president and CEO of Visit Indy. For more details, click here.

PittsburghCC.pngAnd in Pittsburgh, there’s a zero-attrition offer across 15 meeting properties as well as a free-space offer at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center (photo here). For meetings taking place before the end of 2020, that facility will not charge additional rental fees for extra square footage required to meet recommended social-distancing guidelines. The center will waive food-and-beverage minimums as well. “Our job is to find ways to facilitate meetings and events safely and within global health standards,” said Jerad Bachar, president and CEO. For more details, click here.

TAGS: Destination & Venue News
