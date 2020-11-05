Resuming In-Person Events: When HQ and Chapters Disagree

As if there aren’t enough meetings-related issues for the association community to deal with right now—driving sufficient revenue through virtual events being the elephant in the room—here’s another potential complication: Local chapters going rogue with in-person events.



This article from the American Society of Association Executives tells the story of a national association that got resistance from at least one of its local chapters about its ban on in-person gatherings conducted in the name of the association. The solution: National headquarters sent out a mandatory waiver to all members that absolves the national association from liability in case an in-person attendee is diagnosed with Covid-19 after a local gathering. The consequences for any member who failed to sign and return the waiver? Probation and possible expulsion from the association.