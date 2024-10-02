Registration-System Outage Hits Upcoming Large Shows

CompuSystems, a registration and lead-retrieval provider for a number of the largest U.S. trade-show organizers, took its systems offline on September 30 in response to a network disruption. The service interruption is impacting major shows set for November such as SEMA - the Special Equipment Marketing Association and AAPEX - the Automotive Aftermarket Parts Exhibition, as well as the Performance Racing Industry Show in December.



These show organizers alerted exhibitors and attendees about the outage via their websites, while Compusystems acknowledged the problem on its website: “We have identified a network disruption that is affecting some of our systems.”



We reached out to CompuSystems with several questions about when the disruption started, which shows are impacted, and when the issue might be resolved. A CompuSystems spokesperson responded with the following:



CompuSystems recently discovered a cybersecurity incident that affected a limited number of our systems. Upon discovery, we enacted our response protocols, proactively took the relevant systems offline to safeguard our clients’ data and, working with third-party cybersecurity experts, launched a comprehensive investigation to determine the nature and scope of the incident. Law enforcement has also been notified.



We are working around the clock to restore our operations as safely and efficiently as possible. Though our investigation is active and ongoing, we are confident the incident has been contained and remediated. We continue to closely monitor our systems for any unusual activity.



We take this event and the security of the information in our care very seriously. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers, staff, and partners during this time.



SEMA pushed back a registration-fee increase for its show, scheduled for November 5 to 8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. “SEMA is working with the vendor to resolve the situation as soon as possible and will extend the price deadline to accommodate those who did not register before the previously announced badge-price increase deadline. The domestic badge mailing process will not be affected by this outage,” according to a post on the SEMA website.



AAPEX also extended the discounted-registration deadline for its annual event, scheduled for November 5 to 7 at the Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. “The price deadline will be extended to accommodate those who have yet to register prior to the price increase,” said a post on the show’s website.



PRI, scheduled for December 12 to 14 in Indianapolis, posted this to its website on October 2: “PRI Show management is aware of a CompuSystems issue preventing PRI Show registration. PRI is working with the vendor to resolve the situation as soon as possible. Badge mailing deadlines will not be affected by this outage. We appreciate your patience as we resolve this matter and will provide updates as they become available.”



A Big-Picture Lesson

“[This incident] highlights the potential exposure to data security issues within our industry,” said one registration provider not involved in the situation. “Many registration providers are small business owners, not major Fortune 500 companies with extensive security on the back end.”



CompuSystems works with a number of large trade-show organizers, including Informa, CloserStill, INFOCOMM, NBAA, Cosmoprof, the American Library Association, and the American Urological Association, to name a few listed on the firm’s website.



This article originally appeared on the website of Trade Show News Network, a sister brand to MeetingsNet in the Connect Meetings portfolio.



