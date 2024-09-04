In Portland, Air Travelers Now Arrive in a Forest

August 14 saw the debut of Portland International Airport’s $2-billion expanded and reimagined main terminal, which was designed to be a destination of its own rather than simply a transit hub.



The goal of the Port of Portland, which operates Oregon’s only major airport, was to create the most locally influenced airport in the world. To start, a 30-foot-high lattice ceiling, made entirely from local timber, frames huge skylights and windows throughout. The natural light is needed for the dozens of local trees plus 5,000 plants growing in various common spaces that event sponsors could use for meet-and-greet activations for arriving or departing attendees.



Meanwhile, the flooring in high-traffic areas features Oregon-sourced white oak and terrazzo, which is easy for wheelchairs, assistive devices, and roller bags to navigate. Also, wood is a lower-carbon material than steel and concrete, according to Sharron van der Meulen, managing partner at ZGF Architects, which led the project.



From another angle, “we felt strongly that [the terminal] had to reflect the people and the businesses within this region,” said van der Meulen in this Conde Nast Traveler article. As a result, the 25 shops and restaurants there offer locally produced goods. Just one example: On the mezzanine is a beer hall named Loyal Legion, offering dozens of Oregon-brewed beers on tap.



With the F&B outlets, airport policy disallows the inflated pricing that’s common at airports; this benefits travelers as well as event sponsors who could serve food and beverage within their activation spaces in the terminal.



Lastly, many local musicians have volunteered to play in the terminal, adding to the atmosphere (see below).



Coming Next: A Small Conference Center

For association boards and committees that gather in person, a day trip into and out of PDX will be possible by 2026, when the terminal’s formal meeting spaces open on the South Mezzanine.



The spaces will include a 1,376-square-foot room for up to 38 people; an 893-square-foot room for up to 28 people; a 794-square-foot room for up to 26 people; two rooms of 386 square feet for up to 10 people each; and four “huddle rooms” of 130 square feet that each can host four people.



Portland International Airport is 10 miles from the Oregon Convention Center, which is just across the Willamette River from downtown Portland. It’s a 15-minute drive from the airport to the center.





*All photos courtesy of Ema Peter Photography



