Skip navigation
Menu
AM1020GreenBayReschCtr1a.png
Association Conventions and Expos

New Wisconsin Expo Center Still on Track for January Debut

Resch Expo will open next to a 10,500-seat arena and in the shadow of Lambeau Field, home of Packers football.

Despite the uncertain nature of the events industry during the Covid-19 pandemic, a 125,000-square-foot exposition center in Green Bay, Wis., is sticking with its January 2021 opening date. Resch Expo occupies the space between Resch Center, a 10,500-seat arena, and 81,000-seat Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers pro football team.

AM1020GreenBayReschCtr3.pngConnected to Resch Center by indoor walkways, Resch Expo features an exhibit floor that can divide into three separate 41,000-square foot spaces. There are also six meeting rooms of 1,100 square feet each, set alongside an 11,83-square-foot prefunction space with huge windows providing views of Lambeau Field. In addition to several restaurants, there are about 500 business-quality hotel rooms within one-quarter mile of the center.

Direct flights to Green Bay are available from Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and Minneapolis, while the drive from Milwaukee is 115 miles.

TAGS: Destination & Venue News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
AM1020PCMAbraindate3.png
Peer-to-Peer Learning Goes Virtual
Oct 01, 2020
AM1020virtualteam1.jpg
A Trying Transition: Pandemic Edition
Oct 01, 2020
IBTM-world.jpg
Spain’s Covid Numbers Kill Face-to-Face IBTM World
Sep 18, 2020
SLCnewairport0920-1trimmed.png
Salt Lake City Spends $4 Billion to Upgrade Airport
Sep 18, 2020