New Wisconsin Expo Center Still on Track for January Debut

Despite the uncertain nature of the events industry during the Covid-19 pandemic, a 125,000-square-foot exposition center in Green Bay, Wis., is sticking with its January 2021 opening date. Resch Expo occupies the space between Resch Center, a 10,500-seat arena, and 81,000-seat Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers pro football team.



Connected to Resch Center by indoor walkways, Resch Expo features an exhibit floor that can divide into three separate 41,000-square foot spaces. There are also six meeting rooms of 1,100 square feet each, set alongside an 11,83-square-foot prefunction space with huge windows providing views of Lambeau Field. In addition to several restaurants, there are about 500 business-quality hotel rooms within one-quarter mile of the center.



Direct flights to Green Bay are available from Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and Minneapolis, while the drive from Milwaukee is 115 miles.