MPI’s June Education Forum Bows to the Inevitable and Reschedules

Meeting Professionals International’s annual World Education Congress is still going ahead at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas, but the three-day event formerly slated to begin on June 6 will now run from November 3-6. It will also be a hybrid event, offering both in-person and virtual learning experiences, and registration is flexible to accommodate attendees facing job losses or travel restrictions. Registrants who can no longer attend the conference in Grapevine are eligible for a full refund if they cancel before October 23, and program pricing has been reduced across the board.



Access to the virtual event will cost $299, while the member cost for planners attending the in-person event is $799, down from $1,150 originally; there are various other prices for students and nonmembers.

During an April 14 Global Meetings Industry Day video question and answer session, Van Deventer had expressed the hope that he would see many in the audience in Texas in June. But in a more recent email to members, he cited travel guidelines due to the worldwide pandemic and input from local and national authorities for the postponement.

