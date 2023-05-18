Skip navigation
Menu
show deal.jpg
Association Conventions and Expos

Informa Acquires Winsight, Owner of National Restaurant Association Show

On the heels of its Tarsus acquisition, Informa invests in shows, media brands, and data products in the specialist B2B foodservice market.

The National Restaurant Association show, one of the biggest expos in the U.S., will convene at Chicago’s McCormick Place from May 20 to 23 with more than 30,000 attendees—and a new owner.

On May 18, Informa, the parent company of MeetingsNet, announced the acquisition of Winsight, owner of the NSA show.

Winsight, a B2B events, data, and media group, is focused on the food and beverage industry. In addition to its flagship NSA expo, it operates the Restaurant Leadership Conference and FSTEC, a food-service technology show, among other events; owns Technomic, a foodservice data and insights platform; and publishes numerous foodservice media brands.

The acquisition will dovetail with Informa’s Restaurant & Food Group, which comprises the publications Nation’s Restaurant News, Restaurant Hospitality, Supermarket News, and Food Management, as well as the event platform CREATE and the culinary-award program MenuMasters.

“Alongside technology, life sciences, and aviation, this [acquisition] adds foodservice to our roster of category-leading B2B businesses with scale, international reach, and an increasingly diversified service offering spanning live and on-demand events, specialist data/research, specialist media, and related B2B digital services,” said Stephen A. Carter, group chief executive at Informa.

Separately, Informa recently announced that it had completed the acquisition of Tarsus, first announced on March 9, ahead of schedule. Tarsus is a global exhibitions company with shows focused on a broad range of sectors, including healthcare, sustainability, aviation, packaging, and more. In the events space, Tarsus owns media brands BizBash and Trade Show News Network as well as Connect Meetings, a series of face-to-face events for meeting professionals.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Herndon.jpg
Government Meeting Professionals Association Names New Executive Director
May 04, 2023
AM0523videoMonitoring1.png
See Something, Do Something: Video Monitoring of Event Spaces
May 03, 2023
AM0523NewOrleans1a.png
In New Orleans, Riverfront Reception Venues Are New and Improved
May 03, 2023
AM0523FitzgeraldWide.jpg
A High-Level View of Association Meetings
May 03, 2023