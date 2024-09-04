Inclusive Communications in a Polarized World

Since late 2023, several large organizations have de-emphasized or scaled back their diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and staff. They include Ford, Home Depot, Google, Lowe’s, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Tractor Supply, and even the Society for Human Resources Management.



The main reason for the changes: Publicity campaigns by business-investment and social activists, some of whom are leveraging the heightened sensitivities on all sides in an election year.



But DEI is a nonpartisan issue, according to Minal Bopaiah, founder of Brevity & Wit, a communications firm that works with nonprofits. In a session held during the American Society of Association Executive’s annual meeting in August, Bopaiah shared three techniques to create an inclusive environment that feels genuinely welcoming but not forced.



Invite difference. Bopaiah said that this is best done by framing an important issue in terms of how it affects different segments of society, according to members who are of or who have a personal connection to those segments.



The answers that come from across the membership will broaden the perspective of an association’s leaders and members because “you don’t recognize culture and its impact until you move out of your own culture,” noted Bopaiah (in photo). Further, the answers will be focused on perspectives rather than personal identity, which allows the association to build member personas based on psychographic information rather than demographic data.



From that, an association can generate communication campaigns that address those perspectives, not personal identity. Such content comes across more objectively to the entire membership and builds credibility and trust.



Reject divisive rhetoric. When an association frames an issue and invites dialogue, one element that must accompany this effort is the willingness to discourage and reject any perspective that dehumanizes particular members or group identities through stereotypes or worse, said Bopaiah.



“The message to everyone must be, ‘Your views can be different, but you cannot use dehumanizing or anti-democratic sentiment’” to reduce the influence of others.



Combat disinformation. Especially for issues with wide societal impact that are not central to the industry an association represents, it might be best for an association to use messaging that “refers members to expert sources, rather than make an official statement,” Bopaiah said. And for any data or information that members introduce into an issue-based dialogue, an association should require source citations, be prepared to fact-check, and respond with a clarification if necessary.



Lastly, to build the most effective communication campaigns with members, Bopaiah noted that “the real starting point is to ask: What are your organization’s values? Here’s a strong hint: Look at your budget—what elements take priority? That data doesn’t lie.”



