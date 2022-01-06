Skip navigation
Association Conventions and Expos

IMEX Frankfurt: A Preemptive Shift

Omicron concerns have pushed back the start of the 20th-anniversary meeting and convention industry expo—but organizers are planning to go on with the show.

After cancellations in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid pandemic, IMEX Frankfurt plans to move forward in person this year. However, organizers of the meeting and convention industry expo at Messe Frankfurt are adjusting their dates in hopes of giving the highly contagious Omicron variant time to subside.

The trade show, which had been scheduled for April 26 to 28, is now five weeks later. It will run from May 31 to June 2, with Monday, May 30 reserved for targeted educational sessions aimed at association, corporate, and third-party meeting planning professionals. This is the 20th-anniversary year for the event.

“Everyone in our industry can see the current situation in Europe and knows that, with trade shows depending on such long lead times, it doesn’t support a show in April,” remarked IMEX CEO Carina Bauer in the announcement of the postponement. “We strongly believe that a late May edition of IMEX in Frankfurt will allow everyone to move ahead and plan with certainty and confidence. Having recently come off a highly successful IMEX America, we’re completely focused on building a strong return for IMEX in Frankfurt, and we’re also keenly aware of how much our industry needs IMEX to bring everyone together and prove that business regeneration and good lead flow is not only viable but closer than some may think.”

In a statement, Matthias Schultze, managing director at the German Convention Bureau, welcomed the news of the revised dates. “Flexible and agile planning is currently more important than ever,” he said. “Ray [Bloom] and Carina [Bauer] have recognized this and, with their early and transparent communication, are ensuring the greatest possible planning security and the trust of their partners and exhibitors.”

