Hotel Industry Job Losses Expected to Be Staggering

If you weren’t aware of the impact that the hospitality industry has on the American economy, here’s an idea: The hotel industry supports 2.28 million jobs directly as well as another 6.02 million indirectly (outsourced hotel services, local businesses serving hotel guests, and other indirect supply chain).

Unfortunately, the drastic decline in hotel occupancy from the coronavirus outbreak is going to bring massive job losses across the hotel industry in the coming weeks; one estimate from Oxford Economics for the American Hotel and Lodging Association estimates 3.4 million layoffs and furloughs—that’s 44 percent of hotel employees in the U.S.

Here are the 10 states that employ the most hotel workers, and the estimated job losses they’ll incur due to coronavirus, according to the Oxford report.

Current Jobs Jobs to Be Lost

U.S. State Direct Total Direct Total

California 285,122 1,014,600 125,454 414,069

Florida 201,433 747,705 88,631 305,146

Nevada 193,478 395,492 85,130 161,404

Texas 145,617 658,637 64,072 268,797

New York 112,897 528,618 49,674 215,734

Penn. 65,229 234,088 28,701 95,534

Illinois 59,372 292,588 26,124 119,408

Arizona 58,220 200,886 25,617 81,984

Georgia 55,000 255,767 24,200 104,381

Michigan 54,211 193,432 23,853 78,942

To view the number from all 50 states, click here.