EmptyHotel.jpg
Association Conventions and Expos

Hotel Industry Job Losses Expected to Be Staggering

Some layoffs have already happened, but the majority are coming soon. Check out these numbers.

If you weren’t aware of the impact that the hospitality industry has on the American economy, here’s an idea: The hotel industry supports 2.28 million jobs directly as well as another 6.02 million indirectly (outsourced hotel services, local businesses serving hotel guests, and other indirect supply chain).

Unfortunately, the drastic decline in hotel occupancy from the coronavirus outbreak is going to bring massive job losses across the hotel industry in the coming weeks; one estimate from Oxford Economics for the American Hotel and Lodging Association estimates 3.4 million layoffs and furloughs—that’s 44 percent of hotel employees in the U.S.

Here are the 10 states that employ the most hotel workers, and the estimated job losses they’ll incur due to coronavirus, according to the Oxford report.

                       Current Jobs                   Jobs to Be Lost
U.S. State      Direct        Total               Direct        Total
California      285,122      1,014,600      125,454     414,069
Florida           201,433      747,705         88,631       305,146
Nevada         193,478       395,492         85,130       161,404
Texas            145,617       658,637         64,072       268,797
New York      112,897       528,618         49,674       215,734
Penn.            65,229         234,088         28,701       95,534
Illinois            59,372       292,588         26,124       119,408
Arizona          58,220       200,886         25,617       81,984
Georgia         55,000        255,767         24,200       104,381
Michigan        54,211       193,432         23,853       78,942

To view the number from all 50 states, click here.

TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events
