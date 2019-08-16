Skip navigation
Bruce MacMillan
Bruce MacMillan
Association Conventions and Expos

Former MPI CEO Takes on New Role at PCMA

The Professional Convention Management Association has hired one industry veteran and promoted another to broaden its global growth.

In early August, the Professional Convention Management Association announced that Bruce MacMillan, an experienced leader in the global business-events industry, will join PCMA on September 2 as chief marketing officer. Most recently the CEO of VisitDFW in Dallas and the former CEO of Meeting Professionals International, MacMillan will be responsible for PCMA’s global brand development and marketing strategies. He will lead PCMA’s marketing, events, and print/digital content staffs.

In addition, Michelle Crowley was named the first chief growth & innovation officer for the Chicago-based association. Formerly vice president of global growth and business transformation at PCMA, Crowley’s new role adds education and product development to her existing responsibilities around regional development and revenue growth in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

“Bruce’s accomplishments and leadership skills, along with Michelle’s knowledge and successful track record, will enhance our capability to use business events as the platform for economic and social transformation around the world,” said Sherrif Karamat, PCMA’s president and CEO.

PCMAcrowley2.png“I am excited to have this opportunity to build new value for our audience,” said Crowley (pictured here). “As we look at PCMA’s global reach, it’s critical that we continue to focus on providing education that drives the industry forward. Adding education and other new product development aligns well with my role of innovation and growth.”

“The business events industry is at an exciting inflection point right now, and Sherrif has crafted an innovative strategy that I agree with,” MacMillan said. “Helping PCMA achieve the goal of ensuring that business events drive global economic and social growth is something that aligns with my own values.”

