Exhibitions & Conferences Alliance Brings PCMA into the Fold

In advance of its Legislative Action Day on June 1, the Exhibitions & Conferences Alliance has announced the 10th industry organization to join its advocacy efforts on behalf of the face-to-face business events industry.

The Professional Convention Management Association is now among the groups contributing its voice to ECA’s work with policymakers to create a better environment for meeting and conventions. Founded in 2021 in the midst of the pandemic, ECA is aiming to secure the full return of international attendees at U.S. events, a strong future workforce, and a more sustainable industry.

“PCMA believes the future of the business events industry is about focusing on solving the economic and social transformational challenges of our audiences—together,” said Sherrif Karamat, CAE, president and CEO of PCMA and the Corporate Event Marketing Association. “We know that if we expect our industry to transform, we need to lead that transformation, and ECA provides a critical platform to do so.”

ECA’s other alliance partners are the Center for Exhibition Industry Research, Destinations International, Experiential Designers & Producers Association, Exhibition Services & Contractors Association, International Association of Exhibitions and Events, International Association of Venue Managers, Society of Independent Show Organizers, Trade Show Labor Alliance, and UFI.