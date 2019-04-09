Menu
Calvert.jpg
Association Conventions and Expos

Events Industry Council Lands a New CEO

Amy Calvert, senior vice president of convention sales and services for Visit Baltimore, has been named CEO of the Events Industry Council.

EIC, an umbrella organization for the meetings and events industry based in Washington, D.C., has been on a leadership search since January when Karen Kotowski, CMP, CAE, announced her departure. Kotowski served with EIC for a decade.

The search committee, led by Carina Bauer, CEO, IMEX Group, selected Calvert from among 50 qualified candidates. Calvert brings 30 years of experience in hospitality and destination marketing to her new role, including positions with the Long Beach Convention Bureau, Intercontinental Hotels Group, and Visit Baltimore. She was with the Baltimore bureau for the past 10 years and is credited with launching a marketing campaign that doubled convention sales for Baltimore in its first few years. 

Tina Wehmeir, CMP, CAE, chair of the EIC board of directors, says that now is a “fitting time” for the organization to have a new leader “as we look to enhance our CMP program, expand educational programming, and increase our focus on enabling sustainable events.” Wehmeir says the board of directors is focused on redefining EIC’s “mission, vision, and long-term global strategic plan in partnership with our new CEO.”

EIC has more than 30 member organizations representing the events industry and, among other initiatives, manages the Certified Meeting Professional designation program.

TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
hotelbooking2.jpg
Poor Communications Bring More Outside-the-Block Bookings
Apr 09, 2019
GettyImages-959922564.jpg
How to Hire a Great Meeting Planner
Apr 08, 2019
April_2019_CS_web_post_opener.jpg
Reading the Room
Apr 05, 2019
brainwaves.jpg
Fighting Brain Drain in Meetings
Apr 03, 2019