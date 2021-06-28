EIC Rolls Out IMEX America Hosted-Buyer Program

As the outlook for fall meetings strengthens, the Events Industry Council is again part of the hosted-buyer program for the IMEX America show, which will take place November 9 to 11 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The show is hoping to attract more than 4,000 buyers, with about three quarters participating as hosted buyers through programs organized by exhibitors and IMEX itself. For its part, EIC hosted 27 buyers at the show in 2019, providing airfare (within the U.S.); hotel accommodations; and other support services. In addition, EIC’s hosted buyers have access to exclusive content delivered by EIC leaders and members plus enhanced networking opportunities.

“We have seen an increased focus on personal development and learning over the past year, so we have created specific education sessions for our hosted buyers that qualify for CMP clock hours,” said Amy Calvert, CEO of the Events Industry Council. “It has been a difficult year for the entire industry, and we are certainly looking forward to rekindling with our colleagues as well as forming new relationships.”

IMEX America 2021 is expected to attract more than 3,500 exhibitors, including destinations, venues, and suppliers from more than 100 countries. On the education side, there will be more than 180 sessions focused on this year’s show themes: nature, personal well-being, event technology, experiential event design, corporate social responsibility, and sustainability.



Meeting professionals can apply for the hosted-buyer program on the EIC website.