Skip navigation
Menu
ColoradoCC0423a.png
Association Conventions and Expos

Denver’s C.C. Expansion to Debut by Year’s End

A new third floor will bring another ballroom to the facility along with a large outdoor terrace.

Started in mid-2021, the 200,000-square-foot expansion of the Colorado Convention Center in Denver will be ready to host convention groups by the fourth quarter of this year.

ColoradoCC0423c.pngThe central features of the new third floor of the facility are an 80,000-square-foot ballroom flanked by 35,000 square feet of prefunction space. In addition, a 20,000-square-foot outdoor terrace with tall glass partitions to protect events from the wind is adjacent to the prefunction space. The terrace (photo below) provides wide views of downtown Denver as well as the front range of the Rocky Mountains just west of the city.

The new features of the center will complement two existing ballrooms of 50,000 and 35,000 square feet, 100,000 square feet of breakout meeting space, a 5,000-seat theater, and 577,000 square feet of contiguous exhibit space.

There are 13,000 hotel rooms within one mile of the Colorado Convention Center. Denver International Airport is 25 miles from the center, a 40-minute drive. Also, the A Line light-rail system runs from the airport into Denver Union Station, one mile from the convention center. The trip takes 37 minutes and costs $10.50 per passenger.

ColoradoCC0423b.png

TAGS: Destination & Venue News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
CostVersusValue.jpg
Exhibitor Costs in Big Cities: Benchmarks and Comparisons
Apr 05, 2023
SpeakerTrends0423a.jpg
In 2023, Speaker Fees Rising More Than Event Budgets
Apr 05, 2023
tradeshow.jpg
In Defense of Buyer-Seller Appointments on the Trade-Show Floor
Mar 20, 2023
acquisition2.jpg
Cvent to Be Purchased in $4.6 Billion Deal
Mar 14, 2023