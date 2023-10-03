A Convention-Center Reboot for Arlington, Texas

Since 2018, Arlington, Texas has lacked a convention center, after its original facility was converted to the Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center that hosts large-scale e-sports productions in a spectator-arena environment.



By early 2024, however, Arlington will be back in the convention and exhibition market with the opening of the new-build Arlington Convention Center (front and rear images are at bottom). The venue, set within the also-coming 888-room Loews Arlington Hotel, will offer 150,000 square feet of indoor event space, including a 51,200-square-foot ballroom, 45 dedicated breakout rooms, and 43,200 square feet of exhibit space. In addition, there will be 66,000 square feet of outdoor event space.



Besides the food-and-beverage capabilities of the convention center, there will be two full-service restaurants within the new Loews property. The convention facility will also connect via skybridge to the existing 300-room Live! by Loews hotel, which offers 18,000 square feet of indoor meeting space that includes a divisible 14,200 square foot ballroom plus six dedicated breakout rooms. That property also has a 3,200-square-foot event lawn and a 2,200-square-foot rooftop terrace.



For social events, the hotel and convention complex will be adjacent to the Texas Live! Entertainment district, which has eight bars and restaurants as well as an outdoor plaza that holds up to 5,000 people and features a stage. The complex is also within walking distance of AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys football team, and Globe Life Field, the indoor stadium that opened in 2020 as home to the Texas Rangers baseball team.



The Arlington Convention Center and two Loews hotels are roughly halfway between the cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, and are 12 miles to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, a 20-minute drive.