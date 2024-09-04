A Big Step for Sustainable Conventions, Exhibitions

More than 60 convention centers in the U.S. are now committed to an enhanced focus on sustainability, after facility-management firm ASM Global signed the Net Zero Carbon Events Pledge.



The largest initiative of its kind, Net Zero Carbon Events aims to unite stakeholders across the business-events industry to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Hosted by the Joint Meetings Industry Council, NZCE focuses on actionable measures and accountability in stages to reduce the carbon footprint of events globally.



With more than 400 convention centers, sports arenas, and live-entertainment venues across North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, “ASM Global's participation in NZCE sets a powerful example for other venue operators around the world to follow,” said James Rees, president of JMIC.



Further, the recent acquisition of ASM Global by Legends, a live-entertainment company that provides venue planning, project management, and sponsorship, hospitality, and merchandise services to sports arenas and professional leagues around the world, should boost the visibility of NZCE.



“ASM Global's involvement will undoubtedly help to propel our initiative forward,” Rees noted. “Their expertise and influence are of great importance as we work together to create a sustainable future for the business-events industry.”



The roster of ASM Global convention centers can be found here.



