Skip navigation
Menu
RevoltingExhibitors0521.jpg
Association Conventions and Expos

Avoiding an Exhibitor Revolt

A document created by a group of disgruntled suppliers in one industry could help trade-show managers build better virtual exhibit halls.

When it comes to gaining a solid return on investment from a virtual exhibit-hall presence, vendors in one industry have taken things into their own hands.

This article in the Journal of the American Bar Association presents the perspectives of both meeting planners and suppliers in the legal industry on the topic of exhibitor sentiment for their expo-hall experiences during virtual events. The verdict: Exhibiting firms are decidedly more negative than positive, to the point that a group of about 20 legal vendors came together late last year to produce a Vendor Value Manifesto that they believe will help conference organizers improve the virtual-event experiences for exhibitors.

The group was convened by Filament, which designs, facilitates, and hosts in-person and virtual meetings. Filament founder and CEO Matt Homann says the most common complaint he has heard from legal vendors in the past year is that virtual expo halls don’t generate enough leads and, as a result, are a waste of time and money. “We cannot afford to repeat last year’s experiences,” he says.

The Vendor Value Manifesto features six ideas for conference planners that would better incorporate exhibitors into the attendee experience. The document then provides a few specific ways to implement each idea. 

The overarching theme across the six ideas: Sharing year-round attendee data and having frequent conversations between an event organizer and exhibitors will let exhibitors deliver the right content and interactive experiences to benefit not just themselves but attendees and the host organization as well.

TAGS: Global Meetings
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
exhibitions.jpg
A Tricky Balance: Staffing Levels and Show Demand
May 07, 2021
MayJun_FEATURE opening Image for landing page.FIN_.jpg
The New Meetings Team
May 07, 2021
AM0521RevStreams3.jpg
Hybrid-Event Pricing: One Group’s Approach
May 06, 2021
AM0521translationSvces1.jpg
Could Your Meeting Get Lost in Translation?
May 05, 2021