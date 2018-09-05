21 Meeting and Event Companies Honored for Impressive Growth Stats

The meetings and events industry is well represented on the 2018 Inc. 5000, Inc. magazine’s annual chronicle of the fastest-growing private companies in America. At least 21 companies that directly or tangentially serve the market made the list, offering event production, meeting management, housing services, destination management, medical services, and more.

Companies qualify for the list based on their revenue growth over the past three years, from 2014 through 2017. No company on the Inc. 5000 has grown by less than 50 percent and most are moving far faster than that, creating jobs, services, and in some cases creative new solutions for the meetings and events market.

Here are the 2018 Inc. 5000 companies in the meetings and events space:

#1337 Peachtree Tents & Events, Nashville, Tenn.

Event rental company serving the Southeast.

#1543 Evolution Event Solutions, Nashville, Tenn.

Event production and strategic meetings management

#1672 Elevate Live Events, Norcross, Ga.

Event production and consulting, offering on-stage talent and event education

#1715 The Air Travel Group, Orlando, Fla.

Negotiates airfares for groups, sports teams, and corporate and event travel

#1841 ParaDocs Worldwide, New York, N.Y.

Medical standby services for events

#2442 EventSphere, Atlanta

Housing management company

#2561 Just Events! Group, Orlando, Fla.

Event planning and management

#2674 All About Events, Jacksonville, Fla.

Northern Florida event rental company

#3205 Culinary Eye Catering & Events, San Francisco

Catering and event services

#3432 Luggage to Ship, New York, N.Y.

Door-to-door luggage and sports equipment delivery

#3977 Koncept Events, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Destination management, site selection, meeting planning, and brand marketing services

#4228, Choura Events, Los Angeles

Event management services

#4250 TCG Consulting, Charlotte, N.C.

Payment and expense management for meetings and corporate travel

#4448 The Event Studio, Parker, Nev.

Conference and event design and production

#4552 Interactive Entertainment Group, Hauppauge, N.Y.

Event production, specializing in virtual reality, augmented reality, and other interactive experiences

#4672 American Meetings, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Live and virtual meeting management

#4691 Florida Event Décor, Orlando, Fla.

Set design for events, trade shows, and conferences

#4693 Show Imaging Inc., Vista, Calif.

Event design, management, and technology

#4696 L37 Creative, Chicago

Event production, video production, and creative services

#4808 Meeting Tomorrow, Chicago

Audiovisual and computer rentals for conferences, events, and virtual meetings in the Illinois area

#4875 innoVia Events, Dallas

Event production, creative services, and on-site management