Association Conventions and Expos 15 Scenes from PCMA’s Convening Leaders 2024 Rob Carey | Jan 12, 2024 Start Slideshow › While a conversation with Hillary and Bill Clinton was the highlight session, Convening Leaders had so much more in store for the 4,200 meeting planners and suppliers who came to San Diego in early January. Start Slideshow › 0 comments Hide comments Comment * Switch to plain text editorMore information about text formats Text format CommentsPlain text CommentsAllowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>Plain textNo HTML tags allowed.Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.Lines and paragraphs break automatically. PublishLog in or register to comment Save Leave this field blank RECOMMENDED FOR YOUDallas Convention Center Expansion Gets MovingJan 03, 2024Los Angeles C.C. to Get Big Refresh, More Space—But When?Jan 03, 2024The Year in Review: MeetingsNet’s 12 Most Popular Articles of 2023Dec 15, 2023No Sugarcoating Here: Association-Meeting RealitiesDec 06, 2023 Load More Next Article Previous Article