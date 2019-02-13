Sponsored by:





Lucy has a tough job. Whether she is a Meeting Planner or an Event Manager of a Fortune 1000 enterprise, she is always tasked with managing a large volume of meetings at events and trade shows. What’s more? She has to ensure that these strategic interactions are fruitful, time-zones are in check, meeting ROI is measured and much more. Phew! But how does she do this? On average, her team exchanges 14 emails to obtain a single meeting confirmation; not to mention the numerous spreadsheets they refer to and are required to update.

Luckily for her, she was recently introduced to a brand new cloud-based Meeting Automation Platform (MAP) used by Salesforce, Amazon, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Samsung, and hundreds of other globally recognized organizations. With a MAP, not only is she able to seamlessly schedule meetings but is able to manage and attribute the value of these interactions - organizing more meetings, effectively. She also found that the enterprise-class MAP integrates with a CRM like Salesforce to enhance its capabilities. Imagine having to simply schedule meetings right from within the Salesforce app. Now that is neat!

Be more like Lucy. Learn how Meeting Automation Platforms will make meetings more efficient and improve B2B customer interactions by reading this analyst report by Aragon Research.

Download the White Paper today!